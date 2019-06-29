Kim Kardashian’s Curvy Bikini Photo Sparks Bizarre Reaction From Fans

Kim Kardashian West shared another revealing bikini photo on Instagram Friday, drawing a somewhat unexpected reaction. Fans started wondering why she looks like a wisdom tooth. And it was not just one fan that made the observation — it was a handful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

The photo is a bathroom selfie, with Kardashian wearing a tiny white bikini, showing off her toned abs and sizzling curves. The photo was taken during her trip to Costa Rica last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While several fans and famous friends praised the 38-year-old, many others thought her pose made her look like a wisdom tooth.

“Why does she look like a wisdom tooth from the [waist] down,” one fan asked, adding a crying emoji. The comment received more than 160 likes, so clearly some users agreed with the fan.

“I think the wisdom tooth is decaying,” another fan wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “You look like a wisdom tooth.”

“Look like (sic) wisdom tooth,” another person chimed in.

Kardashian, who has been on several trips to Costa Rica in the past, visited the Central American country last week with husband Kanye West and their three eldest children, North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Older sister Kourtney Kardashian also went on the trip, bringing along ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three children, Penelope, 6, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

Kardashian and West did not bring their newborn, Psalm, who is only 7 weeks old. Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, also skipped out on the vacation.

A source told PEOPLE the trip was filmed for new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned,” the source said.

Kardashian’s decision to look back at her Costa Rica trip Friday might have been an effort to take her mind away from her latest controversy. This week, she launched a new shapewear line called Kimono Solutionwear, and was instantly slammed for cultural appropriation. She even filed to trademark the phrases “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono World” and “Kimono Intimates.”

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” Kardashian said in a statement to the New York Times in response to the backlash. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

Kardashian also defended her decision to trademark “Kimono,” even though “form-fitting shapewear” is the complete opposite of what a traditional Japanese kimono is.

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment,” the reality TV star said. “My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images