Kim Kardashian Clears up Rumor That Daughter North West Got a Nose Ring

There was a bit of panic on Monday with fans of the Kardashian family. After the photo for grandmother Mary Jo Campbell’s 85th birthday went viral because of North West‘s new addition.

In the photo alongside aunts Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and her cousins, Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child is sporting a nose ring. The 6-year-old can be seen with the piece of nose jewelry right in the center of the celebratory photo according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it is sure to give some fans pause when they see the child sporting what appears to be a piercing, her mother was quick to dispel any rumors.

“Fake nose ring alert!!!,” Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story sharing the photo.

As Us Weekly points out, North West isn’t a stranger to interesting fashion choices. Her mother told The Hollywood Reporter recently that North is typically “finding whatever she likes, whether its kids or adults, (as long as it’s appropriate) cutting it down and making it into her size.”

The reality star posed in a few more photos with her daughter as part of the photoshoot. It’s the first photos that Kardashian has shared of North since June when she posted a sweet birthday message about her daughter.

“I still can’t believe my firstborn baby is 6,” Kardashian said in the post.

The fake nose ring during the 85th birthday celebration is only the latest thing that has likely given fans pause when it comes to Kardashian’s role as a mom. Us Weekly notes that the reality star has been “mom-shamed” in the past, including a church visit in march where she put black lipstick on her daughter for the outing and a Christmas party in 2018 that saw North West wearing lipstick during the family gathering.

“Don’t start this little girl on red lipstick! That’s for grownups. Come on,” one critic wrote at the time.

“It’s wrong for kids to wear makeup. It’s not normal. It’s not natural. Period,” another added.

Kardashian hasn’t let it hurt her feelings or change her parenting style. She has noted that her daughter is into makeup and cosmetics big time, even opening up to Refinery29 about it.

“She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers. I was like, OK, she’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her,” Kardashian told the outlet.

So if anything, we can assume North West made the nose ring decision herself. She’s on the road to dress how she pleases, so critics can hold off.