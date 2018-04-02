Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Advice to Pregnant Khloe

Kim Kardashian gave some advice to younger sister Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first baby in a matter of days now.

“Khloe and I have a really good thing going on right now,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Khloe. “I’m like the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it’s going to go down.”

The 37-year-old Kardashian, who has three children with husband Kanye West, said Khloe is still “freaked out” about what life will be as a parent.

“You cannot tell her anything right now that’s too sensitive because she’s just so freaked out. So, I can’t really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing,” Kardashian told ET. “She’s just going to have to figure that all out and slowly.”

Kardashian is sure her sister will be fine, and the 33-year-old Khloe already knows that too. After all, she has already seen Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and younger sister Kylie Jenner go through the process.

“She’s seen all of us go through it. She’s prepared, but I feel her and I are on a really good communication about everything,” Kardashian said. “I know when to push it and when to… right now isn’t a time to freak her out. The closer it gets, you can’t freak someone out.”

Khloe has admitted to being nervous about becoming a parent herself. She told fans on Instagram last week she is “nervous about breastfeeding” and wrote on her app that she is concerned she “won’t have time to do it all” as a mom.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Khloe said her older sisters have given her plenty of advice, although most of it is “unwanted.” She even started fighting with Kourtney over things like putting a television in the nursery.

“I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice,” Khloe told Kimmel. “I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff. You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

A source told PEOPLE on March 20 that Khloe is only asking Kardashian for advice, and wants to emulate her parenting style. She will also have a different parenting approach than “a very young mom” like 20-year-old Kylie.

Khloe is expecting a baby girl with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon!” Khloe wrote last week. “These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it.”