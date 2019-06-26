Khloe Kardashian’s Sisters Wish Her a ‘Drama-Free’ Year After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Airs on ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is about to turn 35 years old and her sisters are wishing her nothing but a happy, drama-free year!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating her birthday Thursday June 27, so her sisters put together a little video for her to watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday to my favorite sister Khloé. In honor of your birthday, I cut my hair, just like your favorite hairstyle,” Kim Kardashian said sporting her short bob. “God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn’t a particular favorite, just because every moment I’m with you is a favorite. But I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama-free.”

Kim went on to wish her younger sister a year filled with “happy, healthy, full of love and no more bulls—,” seeming to be a reference against the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson scandal that recently played out on the reality series’ last episode.

She hopes for Kardashian to remain “fun and carefree!”

Kylie Jenner — the youngest of all the sisters — wished her big sister a happy birthday while wearing a bikini on the beach.

“You truly are so special,” the young billionaire stated. “I’ve looked up to you so much all my life and I still do. I love you so much. You brighten every room that you go in, you make every party [better], you brighten just all of our lives.”

She added that Kardashian is “such a bright light in the world,” and that “there will never be another you.”

The eldest of all the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, had some sweet words for her sisters as well.

“Starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Jane to the, no — the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy.”

The two sisters have a super tight bond throughout the years that’s relayed to the screen for fans to take notice.

Kourtney also mentioned that she was “thankful” she has her sister as her “soulmate” over the years.

Kardashian’s birthday come just days after Part 1 of the seasons finale aired, showing the first half of the cheating scandal.

“It was disgusting,” Khloé told to Scott Disick on the most recent episode. “I was just hoping for a better outcome. I was hoping for better for my daughter and myself.”

“He was like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what a mess I’ve caused.’ He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me … Oh, so I’m just allowed to say I wanna kill myself at any time?”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.