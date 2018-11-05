Khloe Kardashian Wishes ‘KUWTK’ Was Aired ‘Closer to Real Time’

Khloe Kardashian is no fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ episodes airing months after the events they depict. This week’s episode showed footage dating back to April, when the family discovered that Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her just days before she welcomed their daughter True.

“I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to [shrug],” Kardashian wrote as the episode aired.

However, she also agreed with a fan who suggested that it could be good to relive some moments to see how far you have grown since then. “Thank you!!! I totally agree with you,” she wrote.

Another fan also apologized to Kardashian for the “disrespect” she was shown in the days before True was born. “Thank you… she’s all life is about,” she wrote.

True was born on April 12, just days after tabloids began publishing photos from October 2017, appearing to show Thompson spending time with other women. This week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed that Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner broke the news to her.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloe, ’cause she was days away from giving birth,” Jenner said in her confessional. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloe. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the Internet.”

Afterwards, audiences saw Kardashian’s older sister Kim Kardashian try to console her over the phone. At the time, Kardashian was preparing to give birth in Cleveland, while Kim was back home in Los Angeles. In that emotional scene, Kim asked her sister if she wanted her to get a plane so she could come back to L.A.

“[Khloe] doesn’t know what to do and we don’t really know what to do, but we want to be there for her,” Kim said in her confessional. “And honestly, it’s like I’m in shock. We love Tristan. Like, this is just nothing we suspected. We thought she finally found her prince charming, her happy ending and then f—. Like, why her? It just really, really sucks.”

Although Thompson and Kardsahian have stayed together, a source told PEOPLE last week that she “still has a lot of anger” seven months after she heard the news. Kardashian recently delayed her move back to Cleveland during the NBA season to spend more time in Los Angeles with her family.

“Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” the source told the magazine. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.”

After the episode aired, Kardashian said her top priority at the time the scandal broke was to think only of her daughter.

“I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years,” Kardashian wrote. “I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on E! Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian