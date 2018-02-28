Khloe Kardashian Slams Kendall Jenner’s Skinny Shamers

Khloé Kardashian isn’t here for anyone insulting her family, and she proved that fact in a new preview for an episode of her show, Revenge Body. The 33-year-old was speaking with married couple Allison and Chad, who were hoping to lose and gain weight, respectively, when she used her own family’s experiences to sympathize with the couple’s feelings.

Addressing Chad, Kardashian shared that her half-sister Kendall Jenner had been skinny shamed growing up.

“My sister Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny and she used to get bullied all the time for being too skinny,” Kardashian said.

“I think people don’t sympathize when people are body shamed for being too thin,” she added. “And I think body-shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable.”

Jenner is now an extremely successful fashion model and was named the highest-paid model in the world in 2017, Forbes shares, earning a massive $22 million due to partnerships with brands like Estee Lauder, her clothing line with sister Kylie Jenner, various campaigns and, of course, her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner previously opened up about being skinny-shamed during a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“I’m constantly criticized for being too skinny,” the model said, via Us Weekly. “I’m trying to gain weight but my body won’t let it happen. What people don’t understand is that calling someone too skinny is the same as calling someone too fat. It’s not a nice feeling.”

It’s just as rude to skinny shame someone as it is to fat shame them. Either way, it’s still body shaming, which should by now be something that people know is never okay to do.

In the clip, Kardashian also sympathized with Allison, sharing that she empathized with her because of the struggles of her own brother, Rob Kardashian.

“You feel trapped in your own body and I feel that way for my brother, who has gained a lot of weight,” Kardashian said. “It’s debilitating.”

Kardashian has transformed her own body in recent years, using Instagram in January to share a before-and-after photo along with an inspiring caption.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can’t imagine my life being this unhealthy again,” she wrote. “For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place.”

“My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living,” she continued. “I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I’ve ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I’ve been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I’m happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul.”

