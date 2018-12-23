Khloe Kardashian Slams Fans Accusing Her of Photoshopping More Images

Khloe Kardashian was accused of Photoshopping another image she shared on Instagram Friday and was not happy about the response. The 34-year-old replied to a handful of critics who attacked a photo, featuring herself with mother, Kris Jenner.

While Kardashian shared the photo including Jenner on Friday, it was clearly edited to be black and white, with other tweaks made to the contrast.

“You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time,” Kardashian wrote as a dedication to her momager.

Fans took to the comments section to criticize the edited photo, with one person asking Kardashian if she would stop using Instagram if she could not use editing tools.

“Would you?” Kardashian replied. “Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one’s life? Maybe I’m just different… but I don’t care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad people care to criticize something like an editing app. Let it go babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don’t add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?”

Another person suggested Kardashian edited her face, which also prompted backlash from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“But babe, how are you saying I Photoshopped my face if you really don’t [know]? Did you alter this photo? I just don’t understand how people are positive about certain things. But also I don’t see how that affects anybody else’s day,” Kardashian wrote, notes E! News.

She continued, “I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways! But by all means I don’t think anything on the outside makes us beautiful. My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc. You have no idea how proud I am of myself for everything that I’ve been through and I still radiate love! The outside is whatever we want to make it (makeup, diet, hair color, clothing) but my soul is what I’m taking with me.”

The Kardashians have been known to frequently use Photoshop or other editing tools to make sure they look their best on social media. Kim Kardashian West has even been accused of photoshopping 11-month-old daughter Chicago.

Last month, the Kardashians made fun of the allegations, when Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself and Kim that was obviously doctored to make them both look impossibly thin. Kourtney did not include a caption, but it was clear to fans it was meant as a joke.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will return for another season in 2019.

