Khloe Kardashian Reportedly in a ‘Better Place’ Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian may be doing much better since the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, but reliving those difficult weeks is still painful.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star famously told followers she would not be live tweeting during this Sunday’s episode, set to document the aftermath of her finding out about her boyfriend and Jordyn Woods kissing at a house party, which ultimately led to the end of their relationship.

“Khloé is really strong,” a source told Us Weekly of the Good American designer’s current state of mind. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place.”

The insider added that seeing some of the scenes back on the show has proven to be a healing experience for Kardashian.

“It’s almost cathartic,” the source added.

A sneak peek for Sunday’s episode of the reality series shows Kardashian’s sister attempting to help her get through the scandal.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said of her ex-partner.

She added speaking of Woods: “But, I knew who he was. I never — in a million years — thought that’s who she was”

Jenner said she had been in contact with her then best friend about what had happened the night in question.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of you now… you weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.”

Kim Kardashian West was also seen commenting on the controversy, saying she questioned Woods’ demeanor after the family found out abut what had happened.

“I also think that the tone of not ever saying sorry… I would’ve been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, ‘F—, I don’t know what the f— I was doing, holy s—, I’m a f—ing idiot,’” she said.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in February shortly after he was spotted kissing Thompson at the party. While the Revenge Body host is not holding any grudges toward the Cleveland Cavaliers so as to make co-parenting their daughter True peacefully, a source recently said the same courtesy is not there for Woods.

“[Khloé] never wants to see Jordyn again,” a source said, while discussing how Jenner and Woods are working to fix the friendship, though they will never be as close as they were before the scandal.

The game-changing episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET on E!