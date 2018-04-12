Khloe Kardashian Not Giving up on Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Despite the cheating scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, one source says Khloe Kardashian is not ready to give up on him yet.

“Khloe feels loved and safe when she is with Tristan and she isn’t willing to give that up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s not to say she won’t change her mind after the baby is born, but right now she needs to get through this birth with the father of her baby.”

The source said her friends are “stunned” that she has not told him their relationship is over yet.

“She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” the source continues. “She is in no shape to make that decision right now.”

The cheating scandal exploded on April 10, when The Daily Mail posted a video appearing to show Thompson kissing a woman at a club in New York City. However, the man is wearing a hood and his face is not visible. One source even told Entertainment Tonight Thompson was having a conversation with the woman, “nothing more.”

Initially, Kardashian believed his story that “nothing had happened” at the nightclub, but then TMZ released surveillance footage from October. In that video, Thompson appears to kiss one woman, then puts his face between another woman’s breasts.

“It was just a day of absolute turmoil for Khloé as videos emerged of Tristan and the woman arriving back at his New York City hotel and video of him with two other women in a hookah lounge,” another source told Us Weekly. “She just doesn’t even recognize the person in those videos and is absolutely stunned. She never had any reason to not trust him.”

Then again, that insider also said the 33-year-old Kardashian might not leave Thompson right after the scandal because she “believes the baby will bring them together.”

Kardashian gave birth to their daughter earlier Thursday. Sources told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians producers filmed the birth, as well as the immediate fallout from the cheating scandal. The series also showed Kourtney Kardashian giving birth to her now-8-year-old son Mason in the season four finale back in February 2010.

Kardashian’s daughter is the third addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family of the year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January, while Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February.