Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Embracing Her Cellulite

Khloe Kardashian is embracing all the changes her body is going through now that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute,” Khloe wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The 33-year-old then included a quote from BabyCenter, which reads, “Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable. Hormone changes in pregnancy could also play a part.”

A minute later, Khloe added, “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.” She included a woman facepalming emoji.

Later, she added, “So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that [crossing fingers emoji] the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

“Don’t mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can’t believe it. I know [I’m] a nerd but [I’m] just so excited,” she wrote in another tweet.

Earlier Thursday, Khloe posted a message on her website, telling her fans that she sometimes gives in to pregnancy cravings. She also cannot wait to get back to her pre-baby workout routine.

“Of course I have cravings and I give in to them!” Kardashian wrote on her site, reports PEOPLE. “But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I’m not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don’t eat like that. But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

Khloe wrote about being excited to work off her pregnancy pounds after her baby is born.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” Khloe shared. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

