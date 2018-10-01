Khloe Kardashians Shares Cryptic Instagram Message About Her ‘Own Happiness’

Khloé Kardashian is quickly becoming the queen of cryptic Instagram posts. The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote a clear message to anyone who might not be happy with her relationship status on Sunday.

In a graphic shared to her Instagram Story, Kardashian implied that she was not worried about what people think about her choices when it comes to her happiness.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness,” the quote read. “Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

While the new mom didn’t give a specific reason for the note, she has posted similar messages in the past about boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom many of her fans believe she should have split following his cheating scandal earlier this year and following new cheating rumors in September.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian will stick by Thompson’s side, even after a photo surfaced last month of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with a mystery woman at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

“Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her. They’ll stay together,” the source said. “Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet. People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian addressed Thompson’s April cheating scandal on KUWTK. In a trailer for the rest of the current season, she can be heard saying, “The things I can control, I have to be able to control.”

Her sister, Kim Kardashian tells the camera that she “hates” Thompson, adding “Sorry not sorry.” Momager Kris Jenner gives her thoughts as well, calling Thompson’s infidelity a case of “sloppy seconds.”

Since the April cheating scandal, which occurred just days before Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter True, the couple has been seen out and about together and is reportedly attending couple’s therapy as well.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” a source told Radar Online of therapy. “Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads.”

They recently looked happy together during Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday party in September, holding hands as they walked into the party, apparently without regard for the recent cheating rumors surrounding Thompson.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!