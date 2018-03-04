Khloe Kardashian ‘Convinced’ of Baby’s Gender in ‘KUWTK’ Preview

At 8 months pregnant, Khloé Kardashian has yet to announce the sex of her baby, but now Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know that the reality TV celeb had a pretty solid hunch prior to finding out herself.

In a sneak peek of the E! reality show’s Sunday season finale, which promises to share the sex of Kardashian’s first baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson, the Good American designer tells the camera she’s pretty sure she’s carrying a son.

“I am pretty much convinced that I am having a boy,” Kardashian says in a joint confessional with sister Kim Kardashian.

“I kind of am too,” Kim agrees.

There’s an entire faction of fans who agree with Kardashian, pointing to her recent tweets and Instagrams as a hint she’s expecting a little boy.

In one tweet Saturday, Kardashian simply wrote six blue hearts, causing many to speculate she was dropping clues as to the baby’s sex. Fans also connected the blue heart emoji tweet to another blue-themed post over the weekend, in which Kardashian rocked in a long baby blue dress with matching sneakers. She even painted her nails the same shade to match.

Just a few hours earlier, however, Kardashian posted a photo in which she posed in a pink fur coat and pink skirt with matching nails, so fans might be reading too much into her outfit choice.

Kardashian doesn’t go into her reasoning in the preview clip, but says not knowing for sure is giving her anxiety.

“I have such anxiety and nerves to find out what I’m having,” she says, referring to the fact that sister Kylie Jenner asked to be the person the doctor breaks the big news to. “But I just need Kylie to f—ing call me.”

Later, after revealing the sex of her baby to sister Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of three says she’s “shocked.”

Is she shocked because of her Kardashian’s amazing ability to guess? Or is the 33-year-old actually having a little girl?

Find out on the exciting season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!