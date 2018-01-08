Khloe Kardashian Forced to Confront Her Anger Issues on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian is having to deal with her anger problems after being called out by friends and family on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A conversation with sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian over their recent trip to Mexico quickly turned hostile when Kim implied that her sister — now six months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child — was not telling the truth about seeing an obscene video from the vacation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Khloé didn’t take the accusation well, calling Kim a “f—ing liar,” saying, “You piss me off, because you never believe me.”

“You’re so easy to piss off!” Kim says, leaving the room.

Later, when discussing something unrelated, Kim confesses she thought Khloé was “exaggerating,” which set the Revenge Body host off again.

“Don’t be a f—ing b—- and make me out to be a liar,” Khloé says, accusing her sister of being “not a loyal person.”

At lunch with twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq, the Good American designer brings up the “obscene amount” of fights she’s been getting into with Kim, saying she resents being “labeled a liar” due to her lying a lot when she was a teen.

But Khadijah tells her friend that she needs to watch her own temper, especially when it comes to Kim and mom Kris Jenner.

“You’re the last person that people wanna tee off on, because your word vomit is crazy,” she says, adding that the 33-year-old needs to “change something” about her interactions with people.

“I don’t know why,” Khloé says. “It’s like something possesses me. I might need an exorcism.”

Despite her mocking a relaxation tape, Khloé admits she should at least “try with her aggression” and reach out to Kim over the phone.

But the KKW Beauty CEO isn’t having her apology.

“You just snap for no reason, it’s crazy how you just snap,” she tells her. “Just call me back when you feel like being a nice, decent human being instead of a f—-ing b—-.”

However, even after being hung up on, Khloé tries to keep her cool, going off to herself in the car as opposed to calling her sister back.

The two do make up eventually, of course, when Khloé apologizes for what his sister called “negative vibes” saying she is “embarrassed” over her “disturbing” response to Kim’s teasing and Kim saying she’s not sure why she’s inclined to doubt her younger sister.

“I’m working on it,” Khloé tells her. “I’m trying to better myself.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!