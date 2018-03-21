Khloe Kardashian Reveals Possible Baby Name’s First Letter

Khloé Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and fans have been speculating for weeks about what the mom-to-be will name her baby girl.

They wondered whether she would follow her family's tradition of a "K" name, whether she might go with a "T" moniker for Thompson, or whether she might just name her daughter whatever she felt like.

During a recent Twitter session, Kardashian seemed to confirm one of these theories, telling a fan that she's "going with a babe that starts with a T."

Beautiful but I’m going with a babe that starts with a T — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2018

That tweet was proceeded by a fan offering a few suggestions for a name based on the elephant decorations at Kardashian's shower, with the fan wondering whether the 33-year-old would name her daughter "Elle" or "Ella."

"Lol no babe. It's just an elephant," Kardashian cracked before sharing the initial she was leaning towards.

She previously shut down a commenter who wondered whether the newborn would be named "Rose" based on the number of roses present at the shower.

"Rose is so cute but no that's not on my list," the reality personality responded.

Kardashian also answered a few other questions about her pregnancy, revealing that she has "just a couple more weeks" to go before giving birth.

"Not being funny but when is @khloekardashian going to have her baby. Feel like I've been waiting since 2014!!" one Twitter user wrote, to which Kardashian responded, "Lol same feeling."

As for her other pregnancy symptoms, Kardashian addressed the swelling that pregnant women often experience, noting that she has been flaunting "pregnancy lips" as of late.

"Pregnancy lips doll. They will go down- I pray," she tweeted to a fan criticizing her lips, quipping, "Thanks for being negative on this Monday."

In response to another fan who said they liked their pregnancy lips, the 33-year-old wrote, "I sort of like them too. Just not with gloss on. Then they are too crazy."

Another fan wrote that they didn't know women's lips could get bigger during pregnancy, to which Kardashian responded, "Pretty much any part of you can lol your nose gets bigger too."

