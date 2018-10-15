Kendra Wilkinson Signed ‘Last Divorce Paper’ Finalizing Split From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce from Hank Baskett is almost complete. The former reality TV star said she signed her last divorce papers on Friday.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted Monday. “I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

One Twitter follower suggested she go to Las Vegas to celebrate at a strip club. “Omg. LOL. Let’s skip the show go to champagne room tho,” Wilkinson replied.

Wilkinson, 33, filed for divorce in April, listing the separation date as Jan. 1 and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. Baskett, 36, a retired football player, filed for divorce on the same day.

The couple married in 2009 and have two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah Mary, 4. They sought joint legal and physical custody and their children, and Wilkinson asked to go back to her maiden name.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram to announce the divorce. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett’s relationship was at the center of her 2012-2017 reality series Kendra On Top. In 2014, Baskett allegedly cheated on Wilkinson while she was pregnant with Alijah.

In June, Wilkinson reportedly listed the Calabasas, California home she shared with Baskett and their children, for $2.5 million. They originally bought the five-bedroom, six-bath, 5,295-square-foot Mediterranean mansion in 2011 for $1.6 million.

“Now that [Kendra is] in the process of moving out of their family home, it’s been even harder for her emotionally,” a source told PEOPLE in June. “It’s not a healthy environment and the two of them together has been toxic.”

In September, Wilkinson reportedly started dating again. A source told Us Weekly that she is dating businessman Frankie Conti, whom she met at the Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Outing by The Glenlivet.

“They have been hanging out and spending time with each other. Kendra likes Frank because he is attentive and listens to her,” the source said. “It’s been refreshing to have someone light and fun in her life.”

Wilkinson and Conti have reportedly gone out “a few times,” but are still “getting to know each other.”