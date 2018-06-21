Kendra Wilkinson Lists $2.5 Million Home Amid Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is starting anew amid her contentious divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

The former Kendra On Top star is reportedly selling the Calabasas home in which she, Baskett and their two kids, Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 4, for $2.5 million, according to Realtor.com and first reported by Radar.

The five-bedroom, six-bath, 5,295-square-foot Mediterranean mansion is located in the exclusive Mountain View Estates neighborhood, and was the site of many of the scenes in Kendra On Top.

The Realtor.com listing highlights grand ceilings, a sweeping staircase, and cathedral windows as major selling points, as well as in-ground, heated saltwater swimming pool and spa.

According to Radar, the couple will walk away with about $800,000 in profit after first buying the property for $1.6 million in 2011.

Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband since 2009 in April, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Now that [Kendra is] in the process of moving out of their family home, it’s been even harder for her emotionally,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. “It’s not a healthy environment and the two of them together has been toxic.”

Wilkinson herself summed up her complicated feelings in an Instagram post after filing for divorce.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in April.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” which she gave up on while married to Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

While the couple appeared to be keeping things together for the sake of their family, a Twitter feud popped off early this month when Wilkinson accused her ex of “filming her” during an argument.

After deleting her tweetstorm, in which she claimed she felt unsafe, Wilkinson vowed she was “done” talking about her ex on the platform.

It’s been radio silence since then on Baskett’s behalf, so it appears the two are trying to keep things low-key for the good of their kids.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson