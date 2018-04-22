Kendra Wilkinson Gushes Over Son Hank After Filing for Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is staying focused on her kids amid her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, was 8-year-old son Hank IV’s biggest fan at a Sunday hockey game, posting videos on social media of her hyping him up to get on the ice and cheering for him once the game got underway.

Wilkinson regularly documents Hank Jr.’s hockey games, as well as the soccer games of 3-year-old daughter Alijah, on social media for her fans.

And although Wilkinson formally filed for divorce from the father of her child, on April 6, the two seem to be on good terms when it comes to co-parenting, often attending these games together.

On the day she filed to end their marriage of nine years, Wilkinson let fans in on her mindset.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although they are divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009, but five years later, their relationship was rocked by a scandal when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

But there’s still hope for reconciliation, at least as far as Baskett is concerned.

When TMZ asked the former NFL player if there was any chance of the couple getting back together last week, he responded positively.

“You always leave the door open for that, always,” he said.

When asked if they would get together out of love for each other or if it would be just to help their children, he replied, “I would say both.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson