Kendra Wilkinson Flaunts Flat Abs During Hiking Workout

Kendra Wilkinson is making sure she gets plenty of fresh air while working out the drama from her divorce.

The Kendra on Top alum looked fresh and happy while hiking in Los Angeles Tuesday alongside a friend.

The former Playboy bunny showed off her fit figure in a burnt orange sports bra and gray camo pants while on the excursion, covering her newly-dyed brunette lob with a black baseball cap and showing off her natural beauty without a stitch of makeup.

It’s good to see Wilkinson looking so happy after a tough couple of months for her.

In April, after quite a bit of cryptic social media posts, Wilkinson announced that she and husband Hank Baskett were calling it quits, filing for divorce officially citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple wed in 2009, but their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter. The two share two children together, son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, and plan to co-parent.

On the day she filed for divorce, Wilkinson opened up about her broken heart on social media.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson