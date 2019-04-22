Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates First Easter With Kids Since Finalizing Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is celebrating Easter alone with her two kids after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Sunday, the Kendra On Top star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her little family on the holiday, showing her in a peach peplum dress and sensible sneakers holding 4-year-old daughter Alijah Mary and wrapping her arm around 9-year-old son Hank IV.

“Happy Easter thanks [Jessica Hall] for hosting a great party,” Wilkinson captioned the family photo.

The former Playboy model and her NFL player husband finalized their divorce in February after she filed to dissolve their marriage in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. While the two agreed to share custody of their children, ending a relationship of more than a decade hasn’t been easy, which Wilkinson has been open about on social media.

Earlier this weekend, the reality personality wrote on Instagram about trying to balance her individual identity with that of being a mother and public figure after leaving the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier than planned.

“There were a couple reasons why I left the day I was supposed to go out and have some fun,” she captioned a selfie. “I was invited to all the amazing events out there and was truly excited to go but there was one thing holding me back besides having a lot to do for my babies and that was the fear of one picture getting out of me dancing maybe with one eye closed and it being spun that I’m going downhill in my life.”

She continued, “I’ve worked too damn hard in my life and this last year to become the strongest most amazing woman I’ve ever known, best mom award type s— LOL.”

While she admitted she “got paranoid that the public image would harm” her well-being, despite doing nothing wrong, Wilkinson explained she was in a “weird place” being “single and fun” while in the public eye.

“If I’m going to still be here I want to represent myself properly, even during my fun times…” she concluded, joking, “Maybe next year I’ll let loose and yell out YOLO and show you all what Kdub is all about but for now just gonna keep things a little more on the [down low].”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson