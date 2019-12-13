Kendall Jenner Mocks Sister Kylie’s Lips in ‘KUWTK’ Finale

Kendall Jenner channeled her inner Kylie Jenner after she jokingly mocked her sister in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale teaser. The 24-year-old supermodel started dressing her lips in her confessional style interview for the show, as she mocked her sister for overlining her lips to create a fuller look. She didn’t stop there either, she wore a pink wig as well to create an even more realistic feel to her joke.

“I love overlining my lips, this is how it all started, literally, like, I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using,” Jenner said as the clip started.

After mixing in a different color, because “we love mixing,” she continued to smear the Kylie Cosmetics lipstick all over her face, lips and teeth before saying, “Oh my God, it feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f-ing good.”

Along with using her sister’s lipstick, she also supports the baby pink Kylighter mirror before calling Kylie to show her the final product. Kylie responded with “Oh my God,” via FaceTime. “I’m Kylie,” the model said, to which her sister replied, “You look cute as Kylie, it looks amazing.”

Jenner recently appeared on James Corden’s show where her ex Harry Styles filled in as host and she revealed who she thought was the “worst parent” out of all of her siblings during the game Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

“You are one of the few members of the Kardashian Jenner clan that does not have children. Rank your siblings, Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob from best to worst parents,” Styles asked Jenner as the audience and celebs started laughing.

After going back and forth a bit on debating whether she should reveal the order she thinks is best, she ended up confessing that she things Kourtney Kardashian is the worst, but she didn’t fail to mention that she does think all of her siblings are great parents.

This clip also comes after last week’s episode where it was revealed that Kardashian is seriously considering stepping away from the popular reality series to focus more on being a mom. As the eldest sibling, she confessed to feeling overwhelmed with how much she’s had to share over the course of a decade, from her relationship with Scott Disick, to her ups and downs with her family, she feels that she needs to prioritize more private time for her personal life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale will air this Sunday on E!