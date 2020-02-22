Kelly Clarkson Mocks Altered ‘The Voice’ Promo Photo: ‘This Is What I Would Look Like With a Boob Job’

Kelly Clarkson has noticed she looks a bit different than usual in her The Voice promotional photos from this season, and the fan favorite coach is calling it out! The “Breakaway” singer took to Twitter Thursday to point out she looks a little bustier than reality in the photo, joking, “I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job.”

I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣 I don’ know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜 I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all! https://t.co/QFmIjEcOzx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

Clarkson’s followers loved her calling out the photo editing of her body, reassuring her that they love her just the way she is.

“You are literally a breath of fresh air. Your personality is contagious, and I’m here for it!” one Twitter user responded.

“Who needs big boobs when you have the most beautiful soul and the smile!!” another gushed. “I loooooove you so much.”

A third reassured, “You are gorgeous, no need to change anything.”

Clarkson has been open about embracing her natural body for years, co-signing Pink’s open letter to herself last month about aging naturally.

“Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older,” Pink began. “I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger. You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot… u smoked.”

“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move,” she then added. “[I] cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

She concluded. “I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss!”

Clarkson quote tweeted the whole thread, commenting, “I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing… You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork!”

Photo credit: Getty / Valerie Macon