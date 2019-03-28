‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Season 16: All the Wildest Details From the Trailer

The trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on Wednesday, March 27, and the clip is full of serious drama, with the upcoming episodes of the E! reality show dealing with the fallout of the recent Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

The clip begins with Khloé Kardashian offering a tearful interview to the camera in the aftermath of the scandal, “It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show — like this is my life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also yells into a phone, “My family was ruined!”

This is followed by a clip of Kris Jenner offering a toast to Woods and Jenner in what looks to be a celebration dinner for the duo’s makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics.

E! also insinuated that another clip from the trailer finds Kardashian watching Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk, with the Good American designer screeching “LIAR” so intensely that her best friend Malika Haqq had to hold her back.

“We just can’t seem to catch a break,” Kris is heard saying, before Kardashian’s voice tells someone, “You called me and said that you were the watchdog.” It’s possible that someone is Woods, as she reportedly called Kardashian after Thompson’s party to tell her she only went to the NBA player’s house to keep an eye on things.

Kardashian later reflects on her relationship with Thompson, which has since ended, noting, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. But he has no respect for me, whatsoever.”

Kylie also seems to react to the cheating scandal on camera, saying, “I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now.”

Despite Kylie’s appearance, a source told Us Weekly that the 21-year-old took a break from filming the show after the scandal.

“Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it’s been a struggle and difficult,” the source said “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

Plotlines involving the other sisters are also addressed, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West deciding to have their fourth child and discussing a potential move to Chicago, something Kim doesn’t seem thrilled about, noting, “Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point.” The couple did buy a home in the city in September.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick discuss their love lifes, with Kourtney admitting she’s only ever been in love with one person and Disick saying, “I didn’t think that I was going to find happiness again,” likely in reference to his relationship with Sofia Richie.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner discusses the price of fame, saying, “It’s difficult. Nothing is private. Everyone feels like they have the right to talk about you even though they have absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

The entire trailer is interspersed with footage from West’s newly-initiated Sunday Service, giving the whole thing an incredibly dramatic vibe capped off by West’s 2010 song “Runaway.”

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday, March 31 on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: E!