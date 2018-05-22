Katy Perry Confirms Relationship Status in Most Awkward Way

The American Idol finale on Monday saw one last awkward moment from Katy Perry, with the judge confirming her relationship status amid an encounter with new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

Perry seemingly confirmed that she is dating Orlando Bloom during Kufrin’s appearance on the show, with the pop star confessing her love for the Bachelorette while admitting that she is a taken woman.

“Can I be in the running?” Perry asked, getting down on her knees to kiss Kufrin’s hand.

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” the reality star responded as Perry quipped, “I’m not single but I still like you.”

As soon as host Ryan Seacrest introduced Kufrin, Perry made her way over to the pair, getting ahold of Kufrin’s hand and hanging on for dear life, kissing Kufrin’s hand and pressing her face against it.

Eventually, fellow judge Luke Byan had to come over and physically drag Perry away from Kufrin, much to the pop star’s dismay.

After the show, Perry explained to Entertainment Tonight that she’s an occasional Bachelor fan and a general fan of love.

“My friends are kind of cult watchers and I pop in every once in a while,” she said. “And love is just a thing that connects us all and I think, you know, different levels of love, it’s just amazing.”

While Perry didn’t directly confirm that she is in a relationship with Bloom, it’s safe to assume the actor is the reason for her non-single status, as the couple has been spotted together multiple times over the past few months.

In April, the pair traveled to Vatican City where they met Pope Francis, seemingly confirming that their relationship was back on.

That same month, Bloom gave an interview to The Times in which he said he was “hit sideways” when he met Perry, calling the singer a “remarkable human being.”

“I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening,” he said. “And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways. You don’t pick who you fall in love with.”

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes after party, calling it quits in early 2017 before reconnecting.

Monday’s American Idol finale saw 20-year-old Maddie Poppe take the crown over 19-year-old Caleb Lee Hutchinson, marking the first Idol winner since the show was revived by ABC.

During the episode, it was revealed that Poppe and Hutchinson are dating, with the latter congratulating Poppe on Twitter after her big win.

“MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!!” he wrote. “No one deserved it more than you babe. I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you.”

MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!! No one deserved it more than you babe. I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0g73ZIyfP — Caleb Lee Hutchinson (@calebleemusic) May 22, 2018

Photo Credit: ABC