Kate Gosselin Returns to TLC With ‘Kate Plus Date’

Kate Gosselin fans will be excited to hear that she is returning to TLC in a brand new series titled Kate Plus Date.

Speaking to reporters, Gosselin explained that the purpose of the new series is to give fans a peek into the life of a single mom who is balancing parenthood and dating.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m forcing myself to do this,” she said, as reported by E! News. She went on to reveal that she won’t have quite as many kids on her hands, however, this time around.

“As we’re talking about Mady and Cara going off to college which is becoming more and more of a reality, it’s gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you’re gonna be all alone soon,’” Gosselin said. “But it was very apparent, now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life.”

She went on to admit that she actually feels like this is a safer way for her to explore a new dating life, saying, “I won’t be just doing some scary online thing. I mean, online dating, seriously — I put my profile in there and people will know who it is within 90 seconds. No, this is probably the safest way for me to date, let’s be honest.”

Gosselin also spoke about what type of man she will looking for.

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident. A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are,” she detailed. “If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

She added that whoever her new beaus may be, they must also love dogs. “That is such a deal-breaker,” Gosselin added. “People disappoint you, but your dogs never will.”

Kate Plus Date does not have an official premiere date at this time, but it is currently scheduled to debut sometime in the fall of 2018. The title of the show is a play on the name of her previous TLC series, Kate Plus Eight, which was originally titled, Jon and Kate Plus Eight, prior to her divorce from her ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

No word on how Jon feels about the new show, as a scan of his social media accounts revealed that he does not appear to have commented on it as of yet.