Kate Gosselin Reportedly Not ‘Supportive’ of Daughter Hannah After Moving in With Dad Jon

Despite Kate Gosselin‘s assertion that she is fully behind 15-year-old daughter Hannah in her decision to move in with father Jon Gosselin and brother Collin, the Kate Plus 8 mom is reportedly far from supportive, a source close to the family told Radar Online, especially amid the abuse allegations raised by Jon in a recent tell-all.

“Kate saying she is supportive of Hannah is outrageous!” the source said. “She has not given her a birthday present. She didn’t even tell Hannah about all of these family trips.”

The family trips in question came up during the Kate Plus 8 special, in which Kate claimed Hannah was unable to go on a family vacation because she spending time with her dad.

“She’s with her dad and she was not able to come,” Kate explained. “And that’s sad. That’s the second trip here, actually, for us that she hasn’t been with us.”

She continued, “Hannah … it was sad for us because … you know, they’re getting older, and they’re making different choices, and they’re doing different things. And she opted to stay back with her dad, actually. Which again, you know, her choice, whatever. It’s not optimal for mom, but it’s something that I support, and you know, we just, adjust and move on.”

While Radar’s source said Kate and Hannah “do have some contact” since Hannah chose to live with her dad, it is minimum. And while Jon has reportedly allows his ex “go over anytime she wants” to see her daughter or son Collin, Hannah “never asks her to come,” adding, “Kate has made no attempt to see or speak with Collin.”

Collin’s absence was not mentioned in the special after Jon obtained full custody of the 15-year-old boy following his three-year stay at a special needs facility. Jon alleged to DailyMailTV last month that the teen had been “caged” in the residential home by his mother with minimal visits, despite being diagnosed only ever with ADHD.

“She always speaks for the children,” he told the outlet of the abuse he alleged. “They say this, they want to do this – unicorns, rainbows and look, flying pigs. It’s all lies. They all have voices. I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.”

Photo credit: D Dipasupil / Contributor, Dave Cotinsky / Contributor, Getty