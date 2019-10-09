Kaitlyn Bristowe Says ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss ‘Hates Women’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is letting her true feelings about The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, calling him “a piece of s—” who “hates women.” The former Bachelorette star also alleged he blocked her from competing on Dancing With the Stars, despite allowing Bachelor stars to take to the ballroom while speaking with comedian and former DWTS contestant Nikki Glaser on the newest episode of Talkhouse Podcast.

“They won’t let me [go on DWTS], ever,” Bristowe claimed. “I’ll tell you exactly why I can’t go on Dancing With the Stars. Anybody that listens to this podcast knows why I cannot go on Dancing With the Stars, and it’s because, and I will say this with a mic in my hand and a smile on face, that Mike Fleiss is a piece of s—. He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women.”

This isn’t the first time Bristowe, formerly a professional dancer, has made that kind of allegation against Fleiss after being offered a spot on the ABC dance show following her time as the Bachelorette in 2015.

“Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike [Fleiss] told me I wasn’t allowed,” she tweeted in 2017 after Bachelor Nick Viall was cast on DWTS. “He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Fleiss responded to the allegations, “Kaitlyn Bristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!” but Bristowe wasn’t buying the change of heart, firing back, “Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

After Bachelorette Hannah Brown was cast on Season 28 of the ABC show, Bristowe added on Talkhouse Podcast she had a sneaking suspicion as to the change of policy, alleging, “So [Fleiss] lets all the Bachelors go on and the only reason he let Hannah go on this season of Dancing With the Stars is because … well, I hope I had something to do with it, that I said something, but because he’s in hot water because there’s some s— that came out on him abusing his wife. So he’s like, ‘Look at me, I love women.’ As long as he’s in power with ABC, I will never get on that show.”

Fleiss’ estranged wife, Laura Kaeppler, alleged her husband had physically and verbally abused her. He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from her by a judge after she submitted photos of injuries she had suffered as well as security footage of an alleged fight between the two on July 6.

Kaeppeler, who said she was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, alleged Fleiss physically attacked her and “demanded” she get an abortion over July 4 weekend, according to her declaration obtained by The Blast. TMZ reported later that month that the pair reached a divorce settlement, part of which required Kaeppeler dropped her domestic violence case.

