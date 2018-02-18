Kailyn Lowry ‘Feeling Sexy’ in Valentine’s Day Corset Snap

Kailyn Lowry was feeling herself this Valentine’s Day! The Teen Mom 2 cast member celebrated the holiday with a sexy snap of herself in a corset-like waist trainer she shared with fans on Instagram.

The MTV personality posed for a mirror selfie the day before V-Day, showing off her tiny waist in a pink waist trainer and black and white patterned leggings.

“Looking & Feeling sexy for valentines,” she captioned the photo, tagging the company Colombian Waist in the sponsored post.

The mother of three was immediately called out in the comment section for her use of the controversial body shaping tool, which critics say can be harmful for the internal organs.

“Please stop promoting these fake, weird, unhealthy things that do not work.. nobody ever get these ‘tighteners’ they don’t work and they are crap,” one person commented. “Come on girl!”

Another called her out for relying on waist trainers to shrink her waist instead of focusing on diet and exercise.

“She has gotten [surgeries] just like everyone else, she doesn’t do anything by herself,” one person commented. “And that waist trainer will get the organs get placed in a wrong way and after years wearing that you’ll get problems.”

Lowry recently shared with fans that she’s focusing on her health more after deciding last minute not to go through with plastic surgery to get back her body after the birth of son Lux in August.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” she wrote on Twitter in January.

“When i get home I’ll use the money i was [gonna] spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she said in another tweet.

Ex-husband Javi Marroquin praised Lowry for her decision.

“I’m super proud of her for making that decision!” he told E! News at the time. “I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end.”

Marroquin and Lowry have had a tough couple of months, as drama with his ex and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus degraded their co-parenting relationship.

But since DeJesus and Marroquin called things off in January, the two appear to be getting back to a good relationship.

Last week, Marroquin even went so far as to defend his ex on Twitter when someone called her “mean.”

“At the time, I was causing a lot of damage to the people around me especially Rae Rae,” he said, referring to Lowry by her middle name. “Moving forward I see she does have my back through it all and I need to do the same for her.”

Photo Credit: MTV, Instagram / @kaillowry