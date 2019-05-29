Kailyn Lowry Suggests Removal of Children From Jenelle Evans, David Eason Custody Is in ‘Best Interest’

Kailyn Lowry is spiking out after Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason lost custody of their three children.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about the recent news regarding her former co-star, saying she believed Child Protective Service’s removal of the children is in their “best interest.”

“We’ve been cautious when speaking on the issues regarding the Evans/Eason family until we had enough details to speak on the matter. The most important part of this situation and most concerning to us as fellow mothers is the safety of the children,” Lowry and her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Christie told PEOPLE. “After hearing the state of the home and things CPS uncovered, it is in the best interest of the children to remain outside of Jenelle and David Eason’s care. Wishing them nothing but the best & hoping all parties involved get the help they need to move forward.”

The statement comes a day after reports surfaced that a judge temporarily ruled the former Teen Mom 2 star and Eason will not regain custody of her kids. The couple shares daughter Ensley, 2. Evans, 27 also has sons Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 4 with ex Nathan Griffith.

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, during the four day proceedings. The judge ruled that issues with Evans and Eason were present that put their children at risk.

Evans’ rep released a statement on the ruling Tuesday, writing, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” the statement continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Evans’ mother Barbara Evans broke her silence on the ruling, confirming to E! News she has custody of Jace and Ensley saying: “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first.”

Evans and Eason’s legal woes began after the former Teen Mom 2 star’s husband brutally killed her pet dog, Nugget, after it allegedly snapped at Ensley. While Eason was at first unapologetic about his rash actions, he has since deleted his social media accounts.

MTV cut ties with Evans shortly after the scandal first surfaced, revealing the series had stopped filming with her since the beginning of April. Authorities revealed Child Protective Services was conducting an investigation on the incident, which led to the children being removed from the home.