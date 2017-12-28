Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Wasn’t on ‘Teen Mom’ Special

Kailyn Lowry’s absence on the Teen Mom end of year special has a simple explanation.

The MTV cast member opened up to Us Weekly about why she didn’t appear on the program, which aired on Christmas Day, after fans floated a number of crazy theories as to why she wasn’t there.

“While of course I was invited to participate in it — and had planned to film in it — I had to leave to be with my son, Lux, who was only 10 weeks old at the time,” Lowry told the publication. “People who were watching the special this week when it aired, though, started tweeting me about it and were filling in their own blanks and coming up with other reasons as to why they thought I was absent.”

“My absence from the special, though, had nothing to do with anything other than my son needing me,” the mother of three continued. “The special was filmed in California — and we live on the East Coast — so the time change coupled with the late filming of the special were just too much for us.”

The special included Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 castmates Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer as well as Teen Mom OG cast members Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham. Amber Portwood, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, was also absent from the special, which was a collection of show highlights from 2017.

“My priorities are my kids and I’m happier that I got to have that night with Lux,” Lowry added. “Plus, after hearing about the special and how it ended I’m glad I didn’t miss anything fun. To reiterate again, it had nothing to do with anyone else that was going. I just needed to handle my family stuff.”

Fans had speculated that Lowry didn’t appear on the special due to her ongoing feud with DeJesus, who is currently dating Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Lincoln.

The two have gotten into it repeatedly on social media since the MTV couple confirmed they were dating in October.

Since then, however, Lowry has opened up about moving on from her ex with girlfriend Dominique Potter.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said on her podcast Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley in November. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

She continued, adding that it’s not easy to date as a single mom of three: “We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” she said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Teen Mom 2