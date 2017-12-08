Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Thinks Ex Is ‘Getting Played’ by Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin has been going hot and heavy with Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus for months, but his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry reportedly thinks he’s being taken advantage of.

A source close to Lowry told Hollywood Life that her castmate is more interested in getting back at her by putting on an ostentatious display with her ex than she is at finding true love.

“Kailyn feels sorry for Javi right now, she thinks he’s getting played,” the source said. “She does not think this so-called love is sincere on either of their parts, but especially Briana. Kailyn has every reason to believe that Briana is more interested in upsetting her than anything else.”

Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova❤️

DeJesus, a new addition to the MTV cast, said during the Teen Mom 2 reunion this season that she had felt a “high school” mean girl vibe when she was brought on from the cancelled Teen Mom 3.

“This is a revenge hook-up, it’s not love. Kailyn is rolling her eyes at both of them right now,” the insider said.

Marroquin and Lowry, on the other hand, have a very complicated relationship. The two have a 4-year-old son Lincoln together, but divorced amid cheating rumors on both sides. Even after that, the two appeared to be working things out with co-parenting before DeJesus and Marroquin confirmed their relationship after the reunion filing in October.

But since then, things have gotten messy, with DeJesus leaking texts between the exes and Lowry shading the couple’s constant PDA.

Lowry is currently involved in a relationship herself, dating Dominique Potter after their friendship turned romantic.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” she explained on her podcast last month. “So it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”