Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Chris Lopez Hasn’t Seen His Baby in a Month on ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Kailyn Lowry revealed a shocking surprise about the father of her new baby Lux during the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

The mother of three said longtime friend Chris Lopez has not seen his baby in a month after the baby was born in August, and that the two have had “no contact at all” since then.

“It’s kind of a hard pill to swallow,” she told Dr. Drew.

Lowry also accused Lopez of cheating on her “[her] whole pregnancy,” which made the whole process miserable for her.

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said, adding, “I stayed, so it’s my fault.”

When Dr. Drew asked how she can talk so candidly about the disastrous relationship, she said she has tried to move on.

“I accept it for what it is,” she said. “I can’t change it so I’m not going to dwell on it.”

But most fans were not sympathetic to the MTV cast member, pointing out that she cheated on her ex-husband Javi Marroquin prior to their divorce. Lowry in the past has defended her actions, saying Marroquin also cheated during their relationship.

Kail you cheated on javi 😂😂😂😂 but no you’re upset because Chris cheated on you. You know the say you lose em how you get em #teenmom2 — Kenny✊ (@PoisonMermaid_) November 14, 2017

you can’t really call it cheating when you tricked him into having a baby with you Kail 🤷🏼‍♀️ #TeenMom2 — Ashley Petersen (@xashyyy) November 14, 2017

It was my understanding that @KailLowry and Chris weren’t officially together. So how did he cheat? Interesting. #TeenMom2 — Molly Mac (@mollymacinblack) November 14, 2017

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.