Kailyn Lowry Breaks Down Seeing Ex on Life Support

On the latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry broke down after seeing ex-husband Javi Marroquin on life support.

During the “pulling the plug” experience, in which Lowry was put into a position of imagining her ex had been involved in a horrific accident, she was forced to come face to face with him in a mock hospital getup. According to Entertainment Weekly, the emotional exercise was meant to see if Lowry’s feelings for her ex would change and if she would still be able to read a hurtful letter she had written.

“Even though I have said the things that I wrote in the letter a million times, it wasn’t appropriate in the time and place,” Lowry stated when Dr. V presented her with the letter and asked her to read it. “I care about you so much, and I never knocked you as a father, and I’ll make sure that our son is taken care of,” she continued, speaking directly to Javi.

The two split in December of 2015 after three years of marriage and eventually decided to share joint custody of their son Lincoln. Their relationship since the split has been tough, the two showing their differences on Twitter in frequent call-outs, but it appears that there may have been a shift in their feelings for each other after Marriage Boot Camp.

“Seeing him on life support has brought up all these emotions and all these memories,” Dr. V said. “I bet there’s still some life in that relationship.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 pm EST on WE tv.