Kailyn Lowry Hits Beach in Black Bathing Suit With Son in Miami

Kailyn Lowry welcomed son Lux Russell in August 2017, and the reality personality hit the beach with her third child in Miami on Monday for a little fun in the sun.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member donned a black bathing suit and a matching tank top as she spent some time on the sand with her youngest son and two friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25-year-old held a GoPro camera as she filmed her son, who looked to be enjoying himself as he played in the water. Photos of the duo’s outing can be seen here.

One day earlier, Lowry shared a set of snaps of herself and Lux on Instagram, giving fans some insight into her son’s name with the caption

“Lux – from Latin, literally ‘light,’ ” she wrote.

Lowry is also mom to son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and son Issac with ex Jo Rivera. Lux’s father is Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez.

On Tuesday, Lowry told her fans the real reason she was in Miami.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job,” she tweeted. “But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it.”

The mom of three explained that she had decided on a different course of action.

“When I get home I’ll use the money I was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she wrote.

“Damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” she concluded.

I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Damned if i do and damned if i don’t — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kaillowry