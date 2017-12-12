JWoww Could Profit Nearly $1 Million From Massive New Jersey Home

Jwoww’s home may not be exactly on the Jersey Shore, but it’s got a few perks up its sleeve to make up for it.

The newly-listed Toms River, New Jersey home is up for $1.59 million. Jwoww (real name Jennifer Farley) bought the 7,000 square-foot home in 2011 for only $685,000 — which means if a buyer gives her the asking price, the reality star stands to make a cool $905,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only is the huge house spread out over three levels, but it also sits on a 1.02-acre lot complete with a lagoon pool and water slide. An outdoor backyard living space has a grille, sink and cooking area as well.

Inside, the kitchen boasts two large eight-foot islands, custom cabinetry and appliances and imported Italian granite.

The large living room has a large mirrored fireplace and several wide windows along the ultra tall walls to let in plenty of natural light, while the wrought-iron staircase connects the living room to the second floor and down to the foyer as well.

Another area of the home contains its theater, billiards table and bar perfect for the ultimate entertainer. Plus, it looks as if Jwoww created her own GTL suite, as the home boasts a room with its own tanning bed and a home gym in the room next door.

There’s no word yet on why the Jersey Shore star put her house back on the market. The 31-year-old mom recently shared a twerking video on her Instagram celebrating the revival of the iconic reality show.

MTV recently announced that it would be rebooting the hit reality series with a new show titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will see Jwoww joining her Jersey Shore cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino when they reunite five years after the show that made them famous.

The network didn’t reveal an exact premiere date, only that the show will arrive sometime in 2018. The news was announced during MTV’s premiere of Floribama Shore, whose premise is largely the same as that of Jersey Shore, although the location differs. Floribama Shore is set in a beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach.