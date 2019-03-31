JWoww: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reveals Massive Tattoo of Son’s Face

Jersey Shore cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley just got some impressive new ink with a familial meaning.

While in Las Vegas, Farley commissioned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to ink a portrait of her son Greyson on her left hand. She captured the process on her Instagram Story, and later showed the final results in a photo alongside Hurtado.

“When your dream artist gives you your dream tattoo,” she wrote. “My son forever on my hand.”

Hurtado added, “Man I’m so honored [JWoww,] you are really a sweet human being. Now take care of it, and I can’t wait to get mine. Haha. Thanks to my boy [Sean Dowdell] for letting me use a station [at Club Tattoo Miracle Mile Shops] to get this piece done.”

The tattoo artist later shared a close-up of the Greyson portrait along with some more insight on the process. Apparently, Farley was a “tough cookie” while it was being drawn, and there is still a little work to be done on it.

“Like if you would get your kids face on you? I would. Really happy to have tattooed [JWoww] cannot wait to finish this piece,” he wrote. “Thanks for being such a tough cookie. You are awesome! Block in of her sons portrait on her hand. It’s a little swollen”

Farley’s fans have liked her photos more than 76,000 times, and the ink earned praise from her Jersey Shore star Pauly D.

“That came out so dope!” Pauly D wrote.

The reality TV star, who also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp and Snooki & JWoww, has been extremely focused on caring for Greyson, who was recently diagnosed with autism. She recently made a trip down to Orlando, Florida, to take Greyson to a theme park attraction that was sensory inclusive.

“Today was beyond magical. I flew down to Orlando a few days ago to participate in [SeaWorld Orlando] opening of [Sesame Street],” she wrote in a photo gallery caption. “It was so important to me to witness a new theme park be sensory inclusive. As most of you know, Greyson was diagnosed [with] autism. He has a few sensory issues and places like SeaWorld give me hope that one day, all places will understand the need to become educated, trained and welcoming to children like my son.”