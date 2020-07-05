July 4th: 'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shows How to Respectfully Retire American Flag and Social Media Is Applauding

Good Bones star Karen Laine and husband Roger decided to use the Fourth of July to show fans how to retire and dispose of an old, tattered American flag respectfully. As many are likely aware, the U.S. Flag Code lays out proper steps to retire an old flag. "The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," the code states.

Laine and her husband do their best to follow the code, adding a few extra bits in their own way to make it a bit more authentic. They build a small fire on their fire pit and proceed to send the flag off with respect. They have folded it in the ceremonial triangle fashion, similar to what you would see at a military funeral. From there, they recite the Pledge of Allegiance together while holding the flag.

View this post on Instagram Roger and I respectfully retired an American flag. #independanceday A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

After they finish, a second clip in the Instagram post shows Roger placing the flag into the fire before they both begin singing "God Bless America" in respect to the flag and nation. The code then states that they should wait until the flag has completely burned to ashes, taking care to ensure none of the embers fly away or catch any surrounding areas on fire.

One issue that isn't covered in the clip is how you shouldn't burn the flag if it is made of nylon or polyester. Retiring these with flame will unleash dangerous chemicals into the air and could leave you with a lung injury. This is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic when a lung injury could mean life or death. In this case, you can donate the flag or bury it like a fallen comrade.

Many fans of the HGTV star commented on her post, offering a variety of opinions on the respectful destruction of the flag and the realities of the U.S. Flag Code. Scroll down to see some of these reactions.