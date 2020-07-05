July 4th: 'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shows How to Respectfully Retire American Flag and Social Media Is Applauding
Good Bones star Karen Laine and husband Roger decided to use the Fourth of July to show fans how to retire and dispose of an old, tattered American flag respectfully. As many are likely aware, the U.S. Flag Code lays out proper steps to retire an old flag. "The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," the code states.
Laine and her husband do their best to follow the code, adding a few extra bits in their own way to make it a bit more authentic. They build a small fire on their fire pit and proceed to send the flag off with respect. They have folded it in the ceremonial triangle fashion, similar to what you would see at a military funeral. From there, they recite the Pledge of Allegiance together while holding the flag.
After they finish, a second clip in the Instagram post shows Roger placing the flag into the fire before they both begin singing "God Bless America" in respect to the flag and nation. The code then states that they should wait until the flag has completely burned to ashes, taking care to ensure none of the embers fly away or catch any surrounding areas on fire.
One issue that isn't covered in the clip is how you shouldn't burn the flag if it is made of nylon or polyester. Retiring these with flame will unleash dangerous chemicals into the air and could leave you with a lung injury. This is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic when a lung injury could mean life or death. In this case, you can donate the flag or bury it like a fallen comrade.
Many fans of the HGTV star commented on her post, offering a variety of opinions on the respectful destruction of the flag and the realities of the U.S. Flag Code. Scroll down to see some of these reactions.
"Feels good to see someone respect our flag and our country they way it should be. Thank you and Happy 4th of July," one appreciative fan wrote.
"Thank you for doing this and showing how it's done. Today we hung a brand new flag and did a flag ceremony with our 3 boys," a second added, sharing their own experience.
"By far, the most meaningful thing I’ve seen today. I sang with you, and there are still little tears in my eyes. Thank you both," another fan wrote with praise.
"Yes, thank you for a quick and respectful education. You have wonderful voices," a fourth added.
"Hearing you say the pledge made me so sad that we are not that right now. -United- one nation- indivisible-liberty and justice for all," a disappointed fan wrote, reflecting on the current state of the country in their eyes.
"Nice! I just take my tattered flags to the American Legion. They have a flag disposal ceremony periodically. You do not have to belong to take an old flag," another pointed out, noting the different ways you can dispose of an old flag.
"This is very touching. I just learned that burning, burial or donation is the only way to dispose of our flag. Thank you," an appreciative fan noted in the comments.
"I’ve never done or seen it done before. Thanks for sharing!" a final person wrote, noting how the education around disposing of the flag isn't well known.
While Laine put her own spin on the disposal, nobody could say the couple weren't respectful to the tattered flag. It's a fine teachable moment for all to take in for Independence Day.