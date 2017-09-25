Watch: Joy-Anna Duggar Tries on Wedding Dresses on ‘Counting On’

Joy-Anna Duggar will let fans in on her wedding dress shopping experience on Monday night’s episode of Counting On.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming TLC episode, Duggar headed to Kentucky with her mother, grandmother and sisters to shop for her wedding dresses, despite her unenthused attitude.

The family visited the same wedding dress designer who made Jinger’s dress. At the shop, Duggar was given six dresses to chose from.

“I saw a couple that you know, might be an option,” Duggar said. “But the rest of them were a little not my style. I knew they weren’t going to work.”

When producers asked Austin Forsyth what he would like to see in Duggar’s wedding dress, he responded, “her in it coming down the aisle towards me on our wedding day.”

The family explained Duggar’s behavior during the trip, revealing that she doesn’t like shopping.

“With Joy’s personality type she doesn’t really love shopping. She’s never loved shopping,” her sister Jessa said. “When all of us older girls would be like, ‘Let’s go clothing shopping,’ she’d say, ‘How long are we going to be out?’ “

“I’m not excited about shopping,” Duggar confirmed.

In fact, when she was asked which dress she wanted to try on first, Duggar said, “Whatever I don’t care.”

“Joy does not enjoy shopping for the most part. It’s not quite her thing,” Jinger added. “So I figured it’d be the same with wedding dresses.”

Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET.