Joy-Anna Duggar Opens up About Difficult Labor

Joy Anna (Duggar) Forsyth faced a complicated situation when she found out she had to undergo an emergency C-section.

After initially planning to have a home birth, complications after 20 hours of labor led to the reality star to have to head to the hospital for the birth of her baby.

“As we get closer to the birth I think there’s a lot of emotions, somewhat nervous.A little scared,” Forsyth said in a new sneak peek at the next season of Counting On, released by PEOPLE.

“Seeing my wife in pain, that was probably the hardest,” her husband, Austin Forsyth added.

“Having a C-section is my greatest fear,” Forsyth continues.

Despite the scary situation, Forsyth and her husband Austin welcomed a healthy baby boy on Feb. 23 named Gideon Martin Forsyth.

Along with the tense delivery, the new episodes of the series will include a look inside Josiah Duggar’s courtship with Lauren Swanson, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s honeymoon and later pregnancy announcement, as well as Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s news she’s expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“There’s never a dull moment in our family,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald says in the clip.

The show will also give fans an inside look into the moment Josiah Duggar popped the question his now-wife Lauren Swanson.

“This is definitely the time and she is definitely the one. I’m just hoping I can say everything right,” he says, before the trailer shows the actual moment when he gets down on one knee.

Lucky for Counting On fans, we know the proposal ended in happiness, as Duggar and Swanson tied the knot June 30 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE last week. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Duggar, 21, added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

The couple had a whirlwind romance of their own, as Duggar announced they had started courting the family friend back in January, announced their engagement in March and got married before the end of June.

Are you excited to see the romance, and Joy-Anna Duggar‘s birth on screen? Counting On returns with new episodes July 30 on TLC.