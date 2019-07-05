Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Share Heartbreaking Photo of ‘Counting On’ Couple Holding Stillborn Child

Counting On stars Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Austin Forsyth shared a new heartbreaking photo, days after announcing Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage last week. The couple thanked their fans for their prayers and support, along with a gallery of photos showing the stillborn baby with her parents and family.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever,” Joy-Anna and Forsyth wrote in the caption. “Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!”

Joy-Anna also thanked her friend Carlin (Bates) Stewart for “for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!”

The gallery of photos included images of the Forsyths cradling the stillborn baby, along with another photo of Joy-Anna’s sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her mother, Michelle Duggar, visiting them. Another photo shows the stillborn baby’s footprints, alongside a quarter to show how small the baby was.

On Wednesday, the Forsyths shared a black-and-white photo of themselves, taken after they learned from their doctor that they lost the baby. They were given the sad news during an appointment for a 20-week ultrasound and to learn their baby’s gender.

“It was a baby girl,” the couple revealed. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23).”

The couple said they named the girl Annabell Elise.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’” they explained. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Following the news, many members of the Duggar family took to Instagram to send their condolences to Joy-Anna. Their latest post also drew many fans to share their own experiences with miscarriage and send her their prayers.

“I am so very sorry for your loss,” one mother wrote. “I, too, am a mom of 4 precious angels. 3 were losses at my half way mark. I know the pain and heartache you both are experiencing. I am praying for you both!”

“I know this pain to well. I lost my stillborn daughter at 21 weeks. The hardest and [saddest] day ever,” another wrote. “Having to deliver her naturally then spending hours with her after is something I will never forget. I’m so sorry you are going through this. It [doesn’t] get easier it just gets more bearable.”

“Such a precious little life! Annabell is so missed. We love you so much Joy and Austin,” Anna Duggar, wife of Josh Duggar, wrote.

“You’re in my thoughts night and day. [broken heart emoji] I love you so much and I’m so honored to call you my friend. You’re my hero,” Stewart added.

Joy-Anna and Forsyth are also parents to 1-year-old son Gideon.