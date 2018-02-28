Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Reveal First Photo of New Baby

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child on Feb. 23, and the new parents have revealed the first photos of their bundle of joy.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of snaps of their son.

In the photos, baby Gideon is cradled by his parents before appearing in a shot of his own making an adorably awkward face.

“We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!” the pair captioned the images. “He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!”

Dressed in a blue-and-white striped onesie, the infant also gets some love from his parents separately as Austin and Joy-Anna gaze at their son with love.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple gushed over their new arrival.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” they said. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Joy-Anna and Austin announced in August that they were expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna said. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” added Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

The pair had married in May after a three-month engagement, with Joy-Anna announcing their courtship in November 2016.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @austinandjoyforsyth