Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby After Miscarriage, Announcement Photos Revealed

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are expecting their first child together just months after revealing they had suffered a miscarriage.

The Counting On couple made the exciting announcement that they are expecting a rainbow baby in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, May 20, also sharing photos of themselves holding a sign that reads, “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” their statement continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

The couple’s announcement comes just three months after they revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage in October of 2018.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah explained on the TLC series. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Lauren recalled the heartbreaking experience. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

During a Counting On episode that aired in March, Lauren once again opened up about the loss, admitting that “sometimes it’s very hard, especially when you see your sisters and they have babies. It’s hard to praise the Lord for something like that.”

“Since the miscarriage, we’ve been holding up as much as is to be expected,” she continued. “It is a hard thing to go through, and it definitely sped up our only four months of being married to I feel like we’ve been married over a year now. There’s not a day that I don’t think about the little one or wake up crying or something, thinking of memories we could have had.”

The couple’s little one on the way will join the growing next generation of Duggars, as Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald are all also expecting.