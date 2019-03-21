Josh and Anna Duggar Spark Breakup Speculation After Arkansas Home Goes on Sale

Is there trouble in Josh and Anna Duggar’s marriage? Counting On fans are theorizing the former TLC couple is heading for a split after the couple put their Arkansas house up for sale.

Thursday, after Radar Online reported that the couple had listed the 3,000-square-foot Siloam Springs home they and their five children have lived in since 2015, some Duggar family fans speculated the two could be planning to end their marriage.

It’s completely possible that the two are simply looking for a new residence, but reports have long circulated that the couple has been having martial issues since Josh’s molestation scandal surfaced in 2015, and he was revealed to have groped five minors in the Duggar home between 2002 and 2003.

In February, an anonymous source on Reddit claiming to have spent time with the Duggars claimed that Anna appeared to be unhappy when spotted out and about.

“I live in Springdale and my uncle and aunt go to the same home church as the Duggars,” the anonymous user wrote. “They’ve attended my church multiple times and I’ve hung out with them at family camps and home school retreats a lot. There seems to be a huge misconception that they’re insane (I grew up around this so my definition is probably different than yours) but if you have any questions I can try to clear anything up to the best of my ability.”

They added, “The only one who seems like she’s miserable is Anna. And as someone who has met Josh multiple times, he’s not someone who seems like he’d be a whole lot of fun to be married too (sic).”

Explaining their previous statement, they wrote, “He just stares at every girl he meets like she is an object for him to do something with. Most of the Duggar boys are very respectful and are good at keeping their eyes up — Josh never has been, and I know he was reprimanded a lot for his wandering eyes as a kid.”

That being said, in the rare appearances Josh makes on his wife’s social media, the two seem pretty happy.

She wrote alongside a photo celebrating their 10-year anniversary in June, “June was an exciting month for our family: [sons] Marcus, Michael and I are are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary. The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure. So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

