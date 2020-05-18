Jon Gosselin's Net Worth Pales in Comparison to Ex Wife Kate Gosselin, According to Latest Reports

Jon Gosselin, who formerly starred in the show Jon & Kate Plus 8, is reportedly only worth $10,000 in comparison to Kate Gosselin who's allegedly worth $200,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite making $22,500 an episode after appearing in 108 of episodes, Gosselin had several different jobs following his big break on television, claiming his divorce has left him close to bankrupt. He worked as a cook fro TGI Friday's and installed solar panels for Green Pointe Energy, in addition to a one-time appearance at Atlantic City's Dusk Nightclub for their "Untamed Male Revue" show.

Currently, Gosselin seems to be landing different DJ gigs which is helping bring cash-flow in while in the midst of still a very rocky time involving his ex wife. While Gosselin made just above $20,000 an episode, at one point, Kate earned as much as $250,000 each episode according to In Touch. Her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice also allowed her to rake in a nice chunk of change as well. However, Gosselin has opened up in past reports on how expensive the legality of their divorce and custody battle have been. "I literally hung a sign on my gate saying, 'If any crew members show up, I'll have you arrested for trespassing,'" Gosseling explained to Dr. Mehmet Oz on Dr. Oz while explaining that TLC bankrolled Kate during their divorce. "They sued me for breach of contract and I pretty much bankrupt myself."

The former reality star says he spent $1.7 million in legal fees while "TLC paid for [Kate's] attorneys." According to Kate's side of the story, his claims were "delusional." However, it wasn't always so harsh between the two. When they first signed on for their first show in April 2007, they were an American dream couple, but Gosselin claims fame changed his former wife. "I believe here intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions, bringing kids into the world," he said. "She fought to have these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I've been fighting to get my kids off TV forever." Their marriage didn't last long after signing their new deal with TLC because their divorce was finalized in 2009. Currently, Gosselin has custody of two of their sextuplets, Collin and Hannah. The other four that include, Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis live with their mom.