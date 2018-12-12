Jon Gosselin Reveals His Thoughts on Kate Gosselin Custody Battle

Jon Gosselin wasn’t shocked when ex-wife Kate Gosselin didn’t show up for a Dec. 4 court hearing to award custody of their 14-year-old son Collin, he told Us Weekly Tuesday.

The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum was awarded temporary sole physical and legal custody of Collin after neither Kate nor her attorney appeared in front of the judge, which Gosselin told the outlet was a reflection of her character.

“That’s her,” Gosselin said. “I would never… I would always go to court, no matter what.”

The former reality TV couple are parents to sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden in addition to 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady. Hannah has been living with her dad for almost a year now, but the other teens have been living with their mother, having limited contact with Gosselin.

Collin, meanwhile, has spent the last few years in a residential facility for what his mother has described as “behavioral issues” in the past.

The DJ said he couldn’t be more thrilled to have his son back living with him, telling the outlet, “I’m excited to have a male around,” adding of his daughter Hannah’s friends, “I’m constantly surrounded by 14-year-old girls!”

Collin is likewise excited about his new living situation, Gosselin said. “He wanted to live with me,” he explained, adding of Hannah, “She wants her brother to come home!”

It’s unclear the situation that first prompted Collin’s stay in a special facility, but in August 2016, Kate told PEOPLE, “Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation.”

Later that year, Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight, “I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” adding that he was unsure what the special needs his ex was referring to were.

“I could see my kids getting annoyed with that because he’s the smartest and he does this, and he does that, and he always wants it his way. He’s very particular, which could be bothersome. But, he’s very loving too. He was a cuddly kid as a baby,” he explained.

