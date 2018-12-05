Jon Gosselin’s Mother Slams Kate Gosselin, Says She Needs ‘Psychological Help’

Jon Gosselin’s mother is slamming his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, after a heated custody disagreement that required police intervention.

Pamela Gosselin Castello witnessed the altercation in which Jon and Kate’s 13-year-old daughter Hannah was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the reality star parents disagreed about who should take her home from the dentist’s office.

“I would never have believed that a scene could be so horrible until I witnessed the custody exchange myself,” Castello said. “How can a judge allow physical force to remove a child?”

Castello called into question the Dancing With The Stars contestant’s mental stability.

“Kate thinks there is nothing wrong with her, so she would never subject herself to going to therapy,” she said. “But she needs psychological help.”

In addition to Kate, Castello believes that the entire Gosselin family should have their mental state assessed by medical professionals.

“After eight years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills, there should be a psych evaluation for the whole family,” she said. “And after everything that has happened, I demand a psych evaluation for Kate.”

Castello added that the 42-year-old mother forces the children to say in unison that they will not see Jon, 40.

“Hannah told me that Kate made her and her brothers and sisters all chant, ‘We will not visit Jon,’ ” Castello said. “Not even, ‘We will not visit Daddy.’ She makes them say ‘Jon.’ “

As a result of the custody incident, Hannah’s relationship with the other siblings has suffered, according to the grandmother.

“When Hannah finally went home after the custody incident and a trip to the hospital, Hannah told me that her sisters and brothers shunned her and wouldn’t talk to her. Hannah says Kate told them not to talk to her to teach her a lesson,” Castello claimed.

Back in August, police were called to intervene between the former couple at a dentist office in Pennsylvania. There were no arrests made, but the officers told Hannah to go home with their father after both parents wanted to take her home.

The cops then told the former spouses to “take up their gripes with a judge.”