JoJo Siwa Responds to 'So You Think You Can Dance' Fan Criticism

JoJo Siwa is clapping back at haters who don't think she's qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance. The Dance Moms alum took to Twitter with the perfect comeback after one critic decided to question her skills to judge the Fox series following Matthew Morrison's abrupt exit from Season 17.

"Dammit. I saw the headline 'Judge Leaves #sytycd' and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out!," the person wrote on Twitter, tagging Siwa. "But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won't watch."

Tuesday, the Nickelodeon alum retweeted the post, asking in another message, "Literally why tweet this?" before going through her dance resume. "18 Years of Dance Knowledge, 4 Major dance TV shows, I've hired over 1000 dancers, 16 Dance music videos," she listed, adding, "If you don't like me that's okay ... but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."

Morrison's exit came as a shock to fans after the Glee alum admitted in a statement he did "not follow competition production protocols," and a source close to the Fox dance competition told PEOPLE the judge was fired "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant." The insider explained that Morrison reached out to the contestant "through flirty direct messages on social media," which made her feel "uncomfortable" and led to her going to producers. "He was fired after [the network] did their own investigation," the source continued, noting that while the two never "met up off-set," the actor's messages "crossed the line."

Morrison would say of his exit in a May 27 statement: "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."