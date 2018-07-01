John David Duggar Shares PDA-Filled Photo After Courtship Announcement

John David Duggar looks happy in love with Abbie Grace Burnett less than a week after the couple announced they were courting.

The Counting On star and his possible future wife attended an Arkansas Razorbacks game together Saturday, and looked awfully cozy watching the game together, posing cheek-to-cheek in a sweet new photo they posted to their joint Instagram account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Razorbacks lost, but I’m still feeling like a winner!” they captioned the shot.

The two announced they were courting — a more intense, marriage-focused version of dating — in late June.

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” the 28-year-old TLC star said in a video on the family’s blog announcing their courtship. “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far.”

Burnett, 26, said in the video that their relationship began when Duggar flew into her home state of Oklahoma for a church event a couple of months ago.

“We really got connected then,” she said, adding that their decision to move forward with the courtship came after “a lot of prayer, a lot of counsel, and a lot of time together.”

John David had been the oldest Duggar son not to announce his courtship or marriage prior to his relationship with Burnett, although twin sister Jana also remains single.

Brother Josiah actually tied the knot with his now-wife Lauren Swanson this weekend, they revealed in an interview with PEOPLE.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told the publication. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah, 21, added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

According to the publication, the wedding was officiated by Swanson’s father Dwain, who is a pastor. The wedding’s romantic theme included a combination of grey, blue, pink, olive, green and white colors, which could be seen in the wedding photos shared with the magazine.

The couple had only announced they were pursuing a courtship in January, so perhaps by this time next year, there will be another Duggar wedding on the books!

Photo credit: Instagram / John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett