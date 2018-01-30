Nikki Bella and John Cena Suddenly Sound Uncertain About Their Future

As the Bella Twins head back into the WWE ring, will Nikki Bella return her engagement ring from John Cena?

The wrestling couple seem uncertain about their future in the dramatic first look at season three of Total Bellas, which is set to air this spring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the new clip, Bella and Cena sit in tears as they have a serious talk, which may be about their upcoming wedding.

“So we really want to call this off?” Bella asks her fiancé, who stares with a somber look. In another clip, she and sister Brie discuss how sacrifices must be made in a marriage and how “it’s about time John starts making some.”

Brie dropped another bombshell of her own while chatting with husband Daniel Bryan in the 30-second teaser.

“I wonder if she’s pregnant?” Brie suggested, potentially talking about her sister.

Unless Bella and her fiancé are toying with fans’ emotions, their tearful discussion in the teaser does not mark the end of their romance. The couple shared stunning engagement photos on social media Saturday to show off their fairytale romance.

“Soon to be…” Bella wrote alongside a series of sweet photos, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Soon to be…. 💍 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:23am PST

The couple got engaged in front of 75,000 people during WrestleMania 33 in April, and have since been trying to balance their busy wrestling schedules and Bella’s stint on Dancing with the Stars with planning a wedding.

But the pair, who were together four and a half years before getting engaged, have publicly expressed different thoughts on starting a family of their own.

“[Cena] says it’s selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn’t be an incredible father and that’s why he chooses not to have kids,” Bella told PEOPLE, “and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid.”

Bella added that she supports his decision, but thinks he would make a great dad.

“When I see him with all the Make-a-Wish kids, I’m like, ‘Gosh, this man would be the most incredible father ever.’ He just loves those kids and he has such a big heart for them,” she said.

Cena made it clear to his bride-to-be years ago that he was not interested in having children and his stance hasn’t changed, but Bella admitted she “would be lying” if she said she wasn’t hoping he might eventually rethink things.

“I have come to that decision of being okay with it that I won’t be a mom,” she added. “Now I get to be a bride and a wife, and I’m good with that.”