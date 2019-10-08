Joe and Kevin Jonas React to Brother Nick Joining ‘The Voice’ in Wake of Jonas Brothers Comeback

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas congratulated their brother Nick Jonas on being picked as the next coach on The Voice. The coaching gig comes after the Jonas Brothers made a big comeback with their hit “Sucker” and the album Happiness Begins. Nick will replace outgoing coach Gwen Stefani to sit at a panel with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Congrats brother! Can’t wait to see you kill it on Season 18 of @nbcthevoice!! #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice @nickjonas https://t.co/PUcHWMs8aU — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 8, 2019

“Congrats brother! Can’t wait to see you kill it on Season 18 of [The Voice]!!” Jonas wrote on Twitter, alongside the hashtag “Nick Jonas Joins The Voice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also retweeted Nick’s video message to The Voice fans. In the brief clip, Nick shared his excitement for the new gig.

“Well, the big news is finally out. I am so excited,” Nick said. “Season 18 of The Voice… To be joining that crew of amazing judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton. While I’m excited to be working with you guys, I’m coming for you.”

Kevin Jonas also congratulated Nick, sharing the announcement they made on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Congrats [Nick] on joining [The Voice]!! Proud of you! #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice,” Kevin tweeted.

NBC and Jonas announced the news on Monday night after the brothers spilled the beans on Ellen.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, NBC‘s President of Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

The Jonas Brothers started their comeback and reunion earlier this year after putting their differences behind them, and it has been nothing but successful. The comeback program has included an Amazon documentary called Chasing Happiness, a No. 1 hit with “Sucker” and No. 1 album with Happiness Begins. They kicked off their worldwide Happiness Begins Tour in August and will be on the road through February.

The trio began thinking about a comeback in 2017, and even spent a year in therapy before they started recording.

“We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like,” Nick said on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in March. “We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.”

Nick continued, “It was amazing after the first couple of songs. I was so paranoid those first few two or three songs they would be mad at me after this, that I was not able to enjoy it. Then at a certain point I looked at them and thought, ‘This is amazing. I’m going to have the best time ever.’ And we did. A great show.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Getty Images