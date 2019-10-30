‘RHONJ’ Husband Joe Giudice Says He’s ‘Looking Into’ Becoming an MMA Fighter Amid Deportation Battle

Joe Giudice may be pursuing a new career now that he’s settled down in Italy following his release from prison and subsequent deportation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star talked to Andy Cohen via satellite on Watch What Happens Live. Joining Cohen in studio was Giudice’s wife, Teresa.

After he posted videos of himself on Instagram practicing martial arts, rumors swirled that perhaps Giudice would take a shot at MMA. Cohen asked him about it during the show. “Listen, I don’t know. I mean, I’d like to. I would like to do something,” Giudice said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like that and I will tell you why. I’ve done that my whole life and I’ve always had to pay to go beat people up. Now, you get paid to go do it,” he continued. “And you know something, I have a lot of aggression. I have a lot of aggression in me. I would love to just do it just to go in and fight somebody just because I want to fight somebody.”

When Giudice completed his 41-month prison sentence in March, he was immediately placed into ICE custody after a judge ordered his deportation back to Italy in October 2018. He moved to Salerno, Italy while he waits for a ruling on his appeal of the deportation.

“There’s no MMA around here,” Giudice said, referring to where he’s currently residing. “I gotta like practice on my own … The only thing I could do is go up north.”

“I just got internet the other day, so I mean I found one in Naples, so I’m going to be looking into it,” he continued. “I do want to look into it. If we could get somebody from over there to set it up, it would be even better. I mean, I’ll go through the whole training course, everything else.”

He said he kept his MMA skills sharp while in prison by training with other inmates. “I was even teaching guys in prison,” he said. “We were fighting in prison. I’ve been training literally for like three-and-a-half years.”

The marriage between Giudice and Teresa has been strained recently, especially with him being unable to live in the States. “I want the best for him. I want him to be happy and I want him to be successful. But I don’t know if we could stay together, him living across the country,” she told Cohen.

“Listen, as long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do,” Giudice replied. “If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”